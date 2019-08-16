CTET Exam Date 2019: CBSE to Conduct Central Teacher Eligibility Test on December 8, Details on ctet.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CTET test in 20 languages in 110 cities. Important dates will be available at ctet.nic.in.
A view of CBSE headquarters in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 13th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 8, the CBSE said on Friday.
The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 110 cities across the country.
An information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET's official website ctet.nic.in from August 19.
The aspiring candidates will have to apply online only from August 19. The last date for submitting online application is September 18 and the fee can be paid up to September 23 till 3.30 pm.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Sacred Games 1 Vs Sacred Games 2 Memes Are as Confusing For Some as the Latest Season
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Akshay Kumar Tastes Dirt as He Takes on Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal BTS Clip
- Bajrang Punia to Get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2019
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food