CTET Exam July 2020 Date, Time: CBSE Begins Application Process, Apply at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2020 July Examination | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official press note to announce the date for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 examination. As per the schedule, the CTET July 2020 Application Process will begin from Friday, January 24, 2020. All the candidates, who are interested in applying to CTET July 2020 Exam, can fill the registration form once the notification is released. The detailed notification and CBSE CTET July 2020 Application form can be accessed at the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET July 2020 Examination Application Process will conclude on February 24, 2020. The CTET July 2020 exam will be held in July 5. The examination will be conducted in 20 languages, and will be held across 112 cities. The candidates are advised to download the information bulletin and read the detailed notification before applying.

The examination fee for students belonging from General and OBC category is Rs 1000 for paper 1 or 2 and Rs 1200 for both, whereas for SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for Paper 1 or 2 and 600 for both. The fee can be paid online up to February 27, 2020 till 3.30 PM.

CTET July Application Process 2020: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the CTET website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CTET July 2020 Registration.

Step 3: Register your application with all the required details to get your CTET 2020 Registration Number.

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill-in all the required details, and upload scanned images of your picture and signature.

Step 6: Pay the CBSE CTET July 2020 Application Fee and submit.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page for future use.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.