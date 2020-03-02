Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CTET July 2020 Application Process Ends Today at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link

The Central Board of Secondary Education will shut the application window for CTET 2020 today (Monday). Aspirants can register themselves for CTET July by visiting the official website ctet.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 2, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
CTET July 2020 Application Process Ends Today at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)

The Central Board of Secondary Education will shut the application window for CTET 2020 today (Monday). Aspirants can register themselves for CTET 2020 July by visiting the official website ctet.nic.in. The CTET July 2020 application process had started on January 24.

The CTET July 2020 will be held on July 5. The entrance examination will be conducted in 20 languages across 112 cities in the country.

Candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin (https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=265&iii=Y) carefully before filing the registration form.

CTET 2020 application process direct link

CTET July 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Look for “Application form for CTET July 2020” and open the same

Step 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No. /Application No

Step 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

Step 5: Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

Step 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference

Candidates can make changes to the application forms March 17- March 24. According to the official notification, “The candidates shall be permitted to make on-line correction in their following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or CTET - JULY 2020 Paper II), Subject for Paper II, First choice of Centre, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/College/University from where he/she has obtained his/her B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education etc. This facility will be provided only once. Fee once remitted shall not be refunded or adjusted for future test under any circumstances”.

