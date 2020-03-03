CTET July 2020: CBSE Extends Registration Date Till March 9, Apply Online at ctet.nic.in

CTET July 2020 Registration | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again extended the last date to apply for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) for July 2020 registration. Earlier, the last date to apply was CBSE CTET July 2020 was March 2, which has now been extended till March 9.

Students can submit the fees online till March 13 latest by 3.30 pm, while the final verification of fee payment can be done till March 16. All the interested candidates can apply to CBSE CTET July 2020 through the official portal at ctet.nic.in (https://www.ctet.nic.in/).

The official notification to announce the extension of last date was released on Monday. The online application process for CBSE CTET July 2020 registration started on January 24 this year. The 14th edition of CTET will be held on July 5 in 112 cities across the country.

CBSE CTET July 2020: Here’s how to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official portal of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘CTET July 2020’ Registration link

Step 3: Register yourself using all the required details

Step 4: Once you get the registration number, login using the credentials

Step 5: Fill your application form using the necessary details

Step 6: Upload scanned images of your picture and signature

Step 7: Pay the CTET Exam Fee and submit the application

The correction window of the CBSE CTET July 2020 Application will be open between March 17 and March 24.