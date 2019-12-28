Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CTET Result 2019 December Declared by CBSE at ctet.nic.in; Direct Link

The CTET candidates who qualified the exam will be awarded with the CTET Certificate and Marksheet. Only 5.42 lakh candidates have qualified the CBSE-conducted CTET exam that can be checked at ctet.nic.in.

News18.com

December 28, 2019
CTET Result 2019 December Declared by CBSE at ctet.nic.in; Direct Link
Image for representation.

CTET Result 2019 December Exam | The CTET result of December 2019 exam has been at the official website at ctet.nic.in. Over 24 lakh candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can check their result by visiting the official website.

The CTET candidates who qualified the exam will be awarded with the CTET Certificate and Marksheet. Only 5.42 lakh candidates have qualified the CBSE-conducted CTET exam.

The candidates participating in this examination can see their results on ctet.nic.in or cbse.nic.in website. The examination constituted of two papers; 2, 47386 candidates cleared in the first paper and 2, 94,899 candidates qualified in the second paper. Moreover, the percentage of women who qualified for the CTET examination is more than the male candidates. A total of 3, 12, 558 women candidates qualified the CTET exam against 2,29,718 male candidates.

