CTET Result 2019 December Declared by CBSE at ctet.nic.in; Direct Link
The CTET candidates who qualified the exam will be awarded with the CTET Certificate and Marksheet. Only 5.42 lakh candidates have qualified the CBSE-conducted CTET exam that can be checked at ctet.nic.in.
Image for representation.
CTET Result 2019 December Exam | The CTET result of December 2019 exam has been at the official website at ctet.nic.in. Over 24 lakh candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can check their result by visiting the official website.
The CTET candidates who qualified the exam will be awarded with the CTET Certificate and Marksheet. Only 5.42 lakh candidates have qualified the CBSE-conducted CTET exam.
The candidates participating in this examination can see their results on ctet.nic.in or cbse.nic.in website. The examination constituted of two papers; 2, 47386 candidates cleared in the first paper and 2, 94,899 candidates qualified in the second paper. Moreover, the percentage of women who qualified for the CTET examination is more than the male candidates. A total of 3, 12, 558 women candidates qualified the CTET exam against 2,29,718 male candidates.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- You Season 2: Penn Badgley Fans Compare Creepiness of Joe Goldberg and Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey
- The Lion Returns: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ready for New Chapter at AC Milan
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works