CTL vs FZL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After losing the respective previous matches, both Catalunya CC and Falco Zalmi CC will be eyeing the win in the November 12 match. In the last outing, Catalunya CC lost the match to Pak I Care by six wickets and Falco Zalmi CC were defeated by Minhaj CC by 7 wickets.

The 14th outing of ECS T10 Barcelona will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC match will commence from 3 PM IST.

CTL vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

CTL vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Live Score / Scorecard

CTL vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Match Details

November 12 - 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, CTL vs FZL Dream11 team for Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC captain: Ibrar Hussain

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC vice-captain: Shahbaz Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC wicket keeper: Naveed Aslam

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC batsmen: Yasir Ali, Adeel Sarwar, Ali Hasan Raja, Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC all-rounders: Ibrar Hussain, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kamran Raja

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Falco Zalmi CC bowlers: Shahzad Nasir, Muhammad Sheraz, Nawazish Ali

CTL vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Ibrar Hussain, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Khawar, Nawazish Ali, Ali Hasan Raza, Tanveer Arshad, Ramiz Mehmood, Ali Azam, Raja Adeel.

CTL vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Catalunya CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammadd Sheraz, Adeel Arif, Tanveer Iqbal.