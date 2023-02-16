CTO, COO, Chief Learning Officer and HR: Karmayogi Bharat Releases New Recruitment Details

Karmayogi Bharat, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Department of Personnel and Training, has released recruitment details for four positions.

The recruitment notification by the government company highlights the vacancy for Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Learning Officer and Chief Human Resource Officer.

Eligible people may apply by submitting their applications to email careers.karmayogi@gov.in, including a CV and other documents proving qualification, experience, age, and so on, within 21 days of the advertisement.

“Incomplete and date bar applications will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interview/selection process,” the notification added.

However, the format of the application includes the attachment of a passport-size photo, columns for the applicant’s educational qualification, previous organisations, professional training or certification details.

The application needs to be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karmayogi Bharat and the applicant must fill in sections for name, address, mobile number, date of birth, gender and email address along with the position they are applying for.

However, interested people can also visit the Karmayogi Bharat portal — iGOT Karmayogi — for further details.

Mission Karmayogi, which is one of the largest capacity-building initiatives in government organisations, aims to cover 33 lakh officials at the Centre and will eventually aim to transform 2 crore government officials across the Centre, states, and local bodies.

This vision is to transform the Indian civil services capacity-building landscape by establishing a strong digital ecosystem that allows for continuous anytime-anywhere learning, preparing officials for the future.

It will also provide officials with access to instant guidance at the point of need, through job-specific learning resources and collaboration with experienced officials. Additionally, the mission is also expected to equip officials with the tools they need to take charge of their own professional journeys.

