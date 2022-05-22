CU Students Protest Demanding Exams in Online Mode

A day after Calcutta University appointed panels recommended conducting UG and PG semester exams offline, a section of students protested before the University’s College Street campus on Friday and demanded online tests. Holding placards which listed their demands, around 100 students, shouted slogans after assembling before the Asutosh Building. The demonstrations continued for two hours.

“No offline classes had taken place in the past two years. There were only online classes due to which our syllabus could not be completed. If the authorities force us two write our papers offline, how can we score well in the examinations? We demand at least this time we be allowed to give online tests,” Sougata Majumdar, a post-graduate student, said.

Earlier this week there was a violent protest and `gherao’ by a section of Rabindra Bharati University students gainst the decision to hold offline examinations but the authorities refused to bow down to their demands and insisted the students would have to write their papers offline.

