1-min read

CUCET 2019 Answer Key to be Released Soon at cucetexam.in; Know Steps, Deadlines to Raise Objections

Just one day after conducting the CUCET 2019 Examination, the Rajasthan Central University is all set to announce the CUCET Answer Key 2019. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test or CUCET 2019 Examination was held on May 25 and May 26 in two shifts.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
CUCET 2019 Answer Key to be Released Soon at cucetexam.in; Know Steps, Deadlines to Raise Objections
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
CUCET 2019 Answer Key | The Rajasthan Central University will be soon declaring official CUCET 2019 Answer Key today. Candidates, who appeared for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test or CUCET 2019 Examination, can download their CUCET 2019 Answer Key from the official website cucetexam.in (https://cucetexam.in/).

Just one day after conducting the CUCET 2019 Examination, the Rajasthan Central University is all set to announce the CUCET Answer Key 2019. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test or CUCET 2019 Examination was held on May 25 and May 26 in two shifts. A direct link allowing an easy download of CUCET 2019 Answer Key is also to be added by the Rajasthan Central University.

The online CUCET 2019 Answer Key will help the exam takers to predict their scores and raise objection. Once the CUCET Answer Key 2019 is released, from that day till the third day, i.e. May 29, candidates can raise grievances spotted in it in a prescribed format.

CUCET Answer Key 2019: How to download

To download CUCET 2019 Answer Key from official website cucetexam.in follow the below-given steps-

Step 1: Visit official website of Rajasthan Central University- cucetexam.in
Step 2: Click on link saying CUCET Answer Key 2019
Step 3: Enter the required details and submit it
Step 4: The CUCET 2019 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Take its print out.
Step 5: Match your marked answers with that published in the official 2019 CUCET Answer Key

After, receiving the faults and objections, the Rajasthan Central University will release a final CUCET Answer Key 2019 on June 5. The final CUCET result 2019 is scheduled for June 21. The CUCET 2019 score is valid for admission into several undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by 14 Central Universities. The 14 participating Central Universities are from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat,Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi (Bihar), Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and South Bihar along with Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics.


