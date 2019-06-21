CUCET Result 2019: Central Universities Common Entrance Test Results to be Released Today at cucetexam.in, Details

CUCET Result 2019| The CUCET 2019 Result is scheduled to be declared today, June 21 (Friday). The result of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test or also called as CUCET 2019 will be published on the theses two official website - cucetexam.in and curaj.ac.in.

Further, the CUCET Result 2019 can also be accessed from the official homepage of these 14 participating Central Universities of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi (Bihar), Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, South Bihar and Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics. The preliminary answer key of CUCET 2019 was released in last week of May.

Steps to check CUCET Result 2019

Once the CUCET Result 2019 or Central Universities CET Result is declared, the scorecard can be checked by following the given below steps-

Step 1- Visit the official websitecucetexam.in

Step 2- Search for a tab reading download CUCET Result 2019 and click on it

Step 3- A new candidate login page will open, enter your registration number/roll number and submit the details

Step 4- The 2019 CUCET Result will be displayed. Download it and take a printout

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2019 was conducted by the Central University of Rajasthan on May 25 and May 26. The qualifying candidates depending on their rank will be offered admission in several undergraduate/postgraduate, B.Ed, PG Diploma and research programmes for the current session.