English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CUK Srinagar Recruitment 2018: 23 Teaching Assistants & Skill Instructors Posts, Apply before 7th September 2018
CUK aims to engage selected candidates on contract or outsourcing basis in its Design Innovation Centre (DIC). Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th September 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CUK Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 23 vacancies for the posts of Teaching Assistants & Skill Instructors has begun on the official website of the Central University of Kashmir, Srinagar - cukashmir.ac.in. CUK aims to engage selected candidates on contract or outsourcing basis in its Design Innovation Centre (DIC). Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for CUK Recruitment 2018 for Teaching Assistants & Skill Instructors Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.cukashmir.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Application form for Teaching Staff (Teaching Assistant/Skill Instructor) in DIC CUK’ under What’s New’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 5 – Fill the form with required details
Step 6 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, bank draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘Design Innovation Centre (DIC), Central University of Kashmir.’
Direct Link - https://www.cukashmir.ac.in/docs/TeachingForm.pdf
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.500 as the application fee.
CUK Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 23
Teaching Assistant – 5
Skill Instructors - 18
Eligibility Criteria:
Teaching Assistant (Diploma in Herbal Medicine and Aroma Technology) – The applicant must be MSc in Botany/ Plant Science/Herbal Science with 55% Marks or MSc in Agriculture with Specialization in Herbal Medicine & Aroma
Teaching Assistant (Diploma in Kashmiri Food Production & Processing) – The applicant must be Master’s in Hotel Management or Master’s in Food Science and Masters in Dietetics & Food Service Management.
Skill Instructors – The applicant must be Certified Artisan/ Master Trainer with 5 years of experience.
Applicants must read the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.cukashmir.ac.in/docs/DICTeachingAssistant.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
How to apply for CUK Recruitment 2018 for Teaching Assistants & Skill Instructors Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.cukashmir.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Application form for Teaching Staff (Teaching Assistant/Skill Instructor) in DIC CUK’ under What’s New’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 5 – Fill the form with required details
Step 6 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, bank draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘Design Innovation Centre (DIC), Central University of Kashmir.’
Direct Link - https://www.cukashmir.ac.in/docs/TeachingForm.pdf
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.500 as the application fee.
CUK Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 23
Teaching Assistant – 5
Skill Instructors - 18
Eligibility Criteria:
Teaching Assistant (Diploma in Herbal Medicine and Aroma Technology) – The applicant must be MSc in Botany/ Plant Science/Herbal Science with 55% Marks or MSc in Agriculture with Specialization in Herbal Medicine & Aroma
Teaching Assistant (Diploma in Kashmiri Food Production & Processing) – The applicant must be Master’s in Hotel Management or Master’s in Food Science and Masters in Dietetics & Food Service Management.
Skill Instructors – The applicant must be Certified Artisan/ Master Trainer with 5 years of experience.
Applicants must read the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.cukashmir.ac.in/docs/DICTeachingAssistant.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- Ben Affleck Back in Rehab for Third Time After Jennifer Garner Intervenes
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
- Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan on Forbes World's Highest Paid Actors List; George Clooney on Top
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...