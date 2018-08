CUK Srinagar Recruitment 2018: 23 Teaching Assistants & Skill Instructors Posts, Apply before 7th September 2018

CUK Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 23 vacancies for the posts of Teaching Assistants & Skill Instructors has begun on the official website of the Central University of Kashmir, Srinagar - cukashmir.ac.in . CUK aims to engage selected candidates on contract or outsourcing basis in its Design Innovation Centre (DIC). Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.cukashmir.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Application form for Teaching Staff (Teaching Assistant/Skill Instructor) in DIC CUK’ under What’s New’ on the home pageStep 3 – a PDF will displayStep 4 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 5 – Fill the form with required detailsStep 6 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, bank draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘Design Innovation Centre (DIC), Central University of Kashmir.’Direct Link - https://www.cukashmir.ac.in/docs/TeachingForm.pdf Application Fee:The applicants need to pay Rs.500 as the application fee.CUK Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 23Teaching Assistant – 5Skill Instructors - 18Eligibility Criteria:Teaching Assistant (Diploma in Herbal Medicine and Aroma Technology) – The applicant must be MSc in Botany/ Plant Science/Herbal Science with 55% Marks or MSc in Agriculture with Specialization in Herbal Medicine & AromaTeaching Assistant (Diploma in Kashmiri Food Production & Processing) – The applicant must be Master’s in Hotel Management or Master’s in Food Science and Masters in Dietetics & Food Service Management.Skill Instructors – The applicant must be Certified Artisan/ Master Trainer with 5 years of experience.Applicants must read the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.