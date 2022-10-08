CHANGE LANGUAGE
Culprit Should Be Hanged: Dumka Victim's Grandfather
1-MIN READ

Culprit Should Be Hanged: Dumka Victim's Grandfather

PTI

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 23:51 IST

Dumka, India

Dumka woman set on fire by a man seeking to marry her succumbs to her injuries while she was admitted at RIMS, Ranchi. (Image: ANI)

Dumka woman set on fire by a man seeking to marry her succumbs to her injuries while she was admitted at RIMS, Ranchi. (Image: ANI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condoled the demise the woman in Jarmundi, Dumka who died on Friday, after being set ablaze by a man who wanted to marry her

The distraught grandfather of Maruti Kumari who was set on fire by a rejected suitor in Jharkhand’s Dumka district demanded the culprit be hanged. The woman died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi hours after she was set ablaze on Friday.

The 22-year-old woman used to stay with her maternal grandparents at Bhalki village, about 300 km from state capital Ranchi, since childhood. Family members, including her maternal aunt Kajal Devi, echoed her grandfather’s sentiment, saying they want nothing but a painful death for the perpetrator of the crime.

“We have lost our child. Now we want nothing…Our only demand is that the culprit should be hanged, the victim’s 65-year-old maternal grandfather, Kishan Raut, told PTI.

Maruti, who was academically bright, used to live with them and he had got her admitted to SP College in Dumka, Raut said.

“On the fateful night the accused knocked at the door, tried to drag her outside, and poured petrol on her. We have lost our child…No one should meet a similar fate like her, ” Raut said in a choked voice.

Bhalki Panchayat Committee member Sharda Devi also demanded that the man should be hanged. There are about 50 houses at Bhalki village and an eerie silence prevails there after the incident.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had expressed grief over the tragic incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the victim, State Agriculture Minister, Badal Patralekh told.

first published:October 08, 2022, 23:51 IST
last updated:October 08, 2022, 23:51 IST