Cultural Degeneration Cause of Rising Crimes Against Women: Ex-CJI Balakrishnan on Telangana Rape & Murder

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan on Tuesday said negative usage of internet and cultural degeneration are some of the causes for the increasing crimes against women in the country.

Talking to PTI over the phone on the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad on Nov 27 and the general increase in crimes against women, Justice Balakrishnan said, "Crimes are increasing. Internet (negative usage) and cultural degeneration in the society are contributing to it. That is why it is happening".

He said courts could expedite the trial in such cases but denied that the judiciary was not giving stringent punishment to the accused. "No, no, we are very liberal (in punishing the guilty)".

Among other things, courts have to go by both oral and material evidence during the trial to decide the case, he added.

The Hyderabad veterinarian, who was on her way home on Wednesday night after a medical check-up, was abducted, raped and killed. Her body was burnt by four lorry workers at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, 60 km from the state capital.

The accused are Mohammed Areef (26), and Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (all 20).

