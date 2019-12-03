Cultural Degeneration Cause of Rising Crimes Against Women: Ex-CJI Balakrishnan on Telangana Rape & Murder
Justice Balakrishnan said that the negative usage of the internet is also contributing to the rise in crimes against women.
File photo of ex-CJI Balakrishnan
New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan on Tuesday said negative usage of internet and cultural degeneration are some of the causes for the increasing crimes against women in the country.
Talking to PTI over the phone on the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad on Nov 27 and the general increase in crimes against women, Justice Balakrishnan said, "Crimes are increasing. Internet (negative usage) and cultural degeneration in the society are contributing to it. That is why it is happening".
He said courts could expedite the trial in such cases but denied that the judiciary was not giving stringent punishment to the accused. "No, no, we are very liberal (in punishing the guilty)".
Among other things, courts have to go by both oral and material evidence during the trial to decide the case, he added.
The Hyderabad veterinarian, who was on her way home on Wednesday night after a medical check-up, was abducted, raped and killed. Her body was burnt by four lorry workers at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, 60 km from the state capital.
The accused are Mohammed Areef (26), and Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (all 20).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharti's Romantic Post for 'Soulmate' Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Wedding Anniversary will Melt Hearts
- Starbucks Fires Employee Who Served Coffee Cup to Cop with 'Pig' Written on Label
- Himesh Reshammiya Replaces Anu Malik as Judge on Indian Idol 11
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise