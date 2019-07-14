Take the pledge to vote

Curb Anti-India Activities, Allow 5,000 Pilgrims A Day, India Tells Pakistan in Round 2 of Kartarpur Corridor Talks

Both India and Pakistan agreed to allow visa-free travel for Indians and those with Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Curb Anti-India Activities, Allow 5,000 Pilgrims A Day, India Tells Pakistan in Round 2 of Kartarpur Corridor Talks
Photo tweeted by @ForeignOfficePk.
New Delhi: As part of the second round of talks related to the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Sunday, India asked Pakistan to keep a check on secessionists who may want to misuse the corridor to radicalise pilgrims crossing over.

“Concerns regarding individuals or organisations based in Pakistan who may try to disrupt the pilgrimage and misuse the opportunity to play with the sentiments of the pilgrims were shared. A dossier was handed over to Pakistan side to highlight concerns in the matter,” Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

The Indian delegation also sought consular presence in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara to be able to provide assistance to the pilgrims.

SCL Das, joint secretary (internal security), Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the neighbouring country assured India it won’t allow any anti-India operations to take place on its soil.

“Pakistan side has assured our delegation in response to the request made that no anti-India activity will be allowed by them,” Das was quoted as saying by ANI.

India also urged Pakistan to take into consideration the sentiments of the pilgrims “to have smooth, easy, unrestricted access throughout the year” to the gurudwara.

Both countries agreed to allow visa-free travel for Indians and those with Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards.

“Throughout the year, 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara per day. The pilgrims will be allowed to travel as individuals or in groups and also on foot. Pakistan highlighted the infrastructural constraints on their side and conveyed that they may be able to accommodate many of the Indian proposals in a phased manner,” the foreign ministry said.

“Pakistan was asked to reconsider its position as Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a long pending demand of the pilgrims and there is expectation that Pakistan would be liberal in allowing more pilgrims and facilities for them through this corridor,” it added.

Both sides also agreed to maintain a channel of communication and work towards finalisation of the Agreement on Kartarpur Sahib. “The technical teams would meet again to ensure a seamless connectivity for the corridor is operational in time so that the pilgrimage can begin in November 2019,” the statement said.

