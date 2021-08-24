Curb Crowds, Ramp Up Vaccination: Centre to States as Fear Over Covid Spike During Festive Season Looms

Amid third fears, the festive season brings in fresh apprehensions for authorities as overcrowded markets can once again lead to a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases. The Centre has asked states to revise their guidelines to ensure required restrictions are imposed on public gatherings to avoid crowding.

“The upcoming festivities are very worrying. It is important to postpone celebrations and festivities for another year. It is very crucial as Delta - which caused the second wave - continues to be the dominant variant," an official told The Times of India (TOI).

The Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control have also expressed concern regarding mass gatherings at events and market spaces during festivals turning into super spreader events.

Meanwhile, the Centre is in discussion with state governments to revise norms to ensure restrictions on public events ahead of major festivities. Experts have projected the Covid cases to peak around October, the Centre has emphasised on the need to impose local restrictions, particularly in districts that continue to record high positivity rates.

Citing the ramped inoculation drive as the only solution, the Centre has also asked states to ramp up process as well as health infrastructure to avoid any crisis.

