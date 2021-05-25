Curbs Eased in Chhattisgarh Districts with 8% or Less COVID-19 Positivity Rate

The Chhattisgarh government has allowed opening of all markets and shops till 6 pm in those districts where the COVID-19 case positivity rate has come down to eight per cent or less than it, an official said on Tuesday.

Instructions in this regard were issued to district collectors and superintendents of police on Monday night, asking them to issue orders at the local level, while keeping a tab on the rate of infection in their respective districts, the public relations department official said.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown is in force in all 28 districts of the state till May 31. “All districts with eight per cent or less than eight per cent case positivity rate shall open all markets and shops, showrooms, malls, without any rostering or restrictions, except that all establishments shall compulsorily be closed by 6 pm,” the government said in the guidelines.

However, cinema halls and theatres will continue to remain shut till further orders, it said. Hotels and restaurants shall not allow in-dining, except for their own guests (staying in premises). They can provide food through takeaway facility and online food delivery services only, according to the guidelines.

The lockdown will continue to be in force in those districts having the case positivity rate of more than eight per cent with restrictions as exist now, till their rate come down to less than eight per cent over a continuous period of five days.

All shops and establishments shall compulsorily be closed from 6 pm till next morning, which means the night curfew will be continued in all districts, the guidelines said.

Permissions can be granted for marriages and funerals, but with certain restrictions as per earlier instructions, with a limit on the number of persons attending it.

Hotels can be permitted to host weddings, subject to above restrictions, the guidelines said. Processions and gatherings of any kind, social, cultural, religious and political shall continue to be prohibited.

Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, will continue to be in force across the state, as per the guidelines. District collectors will issue orders in their respective districts and accordingly, publicise them, the government said.

As on Monday, Chhattisgarh has recorded 9,53,209 COVID-19 cases, including 12,646 deaths. The number of active cases in the district stands at 60,938 and 48,79,625 people have recovered, as per official figures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here