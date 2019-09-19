Cure for Dengue? Myth Hikes Goat Milk Price to Rs 200/kg in Amritsar

Even though the district has reported only 11 cases of dengue till now, goat milk, which is believed to boost platelet count is being sold for Rs 200 per litre in Amritsar.

However, medical experts are firm of the opinion that there is no scientific evidence which backs the belief, reported Tribune India.

Kawaljit Singh, a resident, said his wife is suffering from dengue and people are advising him to get goat milk for her, the report quoited him as saying. He added that he could only get half a liter for the princely sum of Rs 100, adding that it is a tedious job to find a person who has goats. He further told the newspaper that most members of the ‘sansi’ community have goats and sheep.

The larger agrarian community considers keeping a herd of sheep or goat is part of their dignity and Raju Masih, a member of the community told Tribune India that for most of the year there is no demand for milk and production is not much either.

However, Raju revealed he counted the months during which the dengue virus is active since at that time of the year when they get many requests for goat milk. He added that as it is not enough for everybody, the prices soar as well.

According to medical experts, however, a healthy nutritious diet helps in increasing the platelet count. Dr Madan Mohan, district epidemiologist told tribune India that there is no immunisation for the diseases and there is no specific antigen for the virus. He advised one should increase intake of fluids and vitamin C to combat dengue.

The doctor added that the current year has seen a far lower number of patients suffering from dengue in the district as compared to other places.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the mosquito-borne disease, dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with risk factors influenced by local spatial variations of rainfall, temperature, relative humidity, degree of urbanization and quality of vector control services in urban areas.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.