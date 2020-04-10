Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

'Cured' of Coronavirus, Italian Tourist Dies of Heart Attack in Gurgaon

The 78-year-old woman was stated to have recovered from COVID-19, testing negative after over a month at the hospital.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Cured' of Coronavirus, Italian Tourist Dies of Heart Attack in Gurgaon
File photo of Italian tourists at the ITBP camp.(Representative image)

Gurgaon: An Italian woman admitted at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon after testing coronavirus positive died due to a heart attack, a state health department official said on Friday.

The 78-year-old woman was stated to have recovered from COVID-19, testing negative after over a month at the hospital.

But she died on Thursday due to a heart attack, an official said.

"This is the preliminary information we received from the hospital. Full details regarding the Italian tourist's death are still awaited," Gurgaon's Chief Medical Officer J S Punia said over the phone.

The patient was part of a group of 14 Italian tourists who had tested COVID-19 positive and were admitted at the Gurgaon hospital. All others were later discharged.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,158,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,622,049

    +18,397

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,292

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,192

    +1,500
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres