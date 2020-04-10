'Cured' of Coronavirus, Italian Tourist Dies of Heart Attack in Gurgaon
The 78-year-old woman was stated to have recovered from COVID-19, testing negative after over a month at the hospital.
File photo of Italian tourists at the ITBP camp.(Representative image)
Gurgaon: An Italian woman admitted at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon after testing coronavirus positive died due to a heart attack, a state health department official said on Friday.
The 78-year-old woman was stated to have recovered from COVID-19, testing negative after over a month at the hospital.
But she died on Thursday due to a heart attack, an official said.
"This is the preliminary information we received from the hospital. Full details regarding the Italian tourist's death are still awaited," Gurgaon's Chief Medical Officer J S Punia said over the phone.
The patient was part of a group of 14 Italian tourists who had tested COVID-19 positive and were admitted at the Gurgaon hospital. All others were later discharged.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Look Like Tarzan, But Bowl Like Jane: Andrew Flintoff To Shoaib Akhtar
- Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna for Mocking Sonakshi, Asks What Qualifies Him as Expert on Ramayan
- Rashami Desai Talks About Her Equation with Sidharth Shukla, Arhaan Khan After Bigg Boss 13
- PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass Leaks: Toy Playground Theme, Rewards, Launch Date and More
- Spot the Pug: Twitter User's Pet Photo Leaves Netizens Curious