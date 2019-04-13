English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Curfew Continues in J&K's Kishtwar Town for 5th Day After RSS Worker's Killing
Internet services continued to be suspended as a precautionary measure in the district, but it was restored in nearby Doda and Ramban districts on Friday night.
Representative image.
Loading...
Jammu: Curfew remained in force in Kishtwar town of Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth day on Saturday after an RSS leader was shot dead by militants in the communally-sensitive region earlier this week, officials said.
Internet services continued to be suspended as a precautionary measure in the district, but it was restored in nearby Doda and Ramban districts on Friday night, the officials said.
"Curfew is being strictly implemented in the town and adjoining areas to maintain law and order," Kishtwar District Development Commissioner A S Rana told PTI.
Army columns are assisting the CRPF and the police, the official said.
The curfew was promulgated in the town and adjoining areas on Tuesday after RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard was shot dead by militants at a health centre.
Minor protests were reported from some interior localities, but the situation remained well under control, the officials said.
Some people, who were allowed to visit temples in the interior localities for the Ram Navami festival, raised slogans and later dispersed off peacefully, the officials said.
There was no violation of curfew reported from anywhere, the officials said.
"The situation will be reviewed later in the day to take a decision about the relaxation for the day," Rana said.
The curfew was relaxed in a phased manner, for the first time since its imposition, on Friday evening.
Police had picked up several overground workers for interrogation in connection with the incident and massive house-to-house searches were also going on.
Internet services continued to be suspended as a precautionary measure in the district, but it was restored in nearby Doda and Ramban districts on Friday night, the officials said.
"Curfew is being strictly implemented in the town and adjoining areas to maintain law and order," Kishtwar District Development Commissioner A S Rana told PTI.
Army columns are assisting the CRPF and the police, the official said.
The curfew was promulgated in the town and adjoining areas on Tuesday after RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard was shot dead by militants at a health centre.
Minor protests were reported from some interior localities, but the situation remained well under control, the officials said.
Some people, who were allowed to visit temples in the interior localities for the Ram Navami festival, raised slogans and later dispersed off peacefully, the officials said.
There was no violation of curfew reported from anywhere, the officials said.
"The situation will be reviewed later in the day to take a decision about the relaxation for the day," Rana said.
The curfew was relaxed in a phased manner, for the first time since its imposition, on Friday evening.
Police had picked up several overground workers for interrogation in connection with the incident and massive house-to-house searches were also going on.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Sets Her Sights on Politics, May Take the Plunge 'Later in Life'
- Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla Being Red Chillies' Biggest Hit
- You Can Send 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers and Ruin Your Friendships For Rs 69
- Jorah Mormont of Game of Thrones to Play Batman in Netflix's Titan Season 2
- Best Headphones to Buy for Every PUBG Mobile Fan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results