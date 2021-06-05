india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Curfew Extended in Goa Till June 14 Due to Covid-19, Says CM Pramod Sawant
1-MIN READ

Curfew Extended in Goa Till June 14 Due to Covid-19, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Representational photo

Representational photo

The curfew in Goa was set to get over on June 7 after being imposed in the coastal state on May 9.

The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Saturday extended till June 14, with shops selling essential items allowed to operate between 7am and 3pm every day. The announcement was made in a tweet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Our Government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 am to 3 pm. In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection and stationary items will be allowed to open," he tweeted. The curfew was set to get over on June 7 after being imposed in the coastal state on May 9.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 05, 2021, 21:56 IST