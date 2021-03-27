Curfew From 8 PM-7 PM From Tonight, Heavy Fines For Violators: Maharashtra's 'Mission Begin Again' Rules Start Tonight | 10 Points

The Maharashtra government on Saturday released its ‘Mission Begin again’ guidelines for the state, aimed at regulating the Covid-19 surge. The guidelines will be applicable from tonight to April 15.

Here are the main points for citizens to follow:

1) Face coverings – wearing face covers, masks mandatory in public places, at workplace and during travel.

2) Social distancing in public places: People to maintain minimum distance of 6 feet in public.

3) Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums, restaurants to shut at 8 pm till 7 am. However, home deliveries will be allowed. Night curfew and strict regulations will be enforced during this time period, and violators will be fined for flouting them.

Fines: Penalty of Rs 1,000 for flouting night curfew rules. No-mask fine is Rs 500.

4) Spitting in public places punishable with fine according to area regulations.

5) Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco in public places not allowed

6) Work from Home: The government as encouraged the practice of work from home for companies, while staggering work hours.

7) Screening and Hygiene: Provision of thermal screening, hand wash and sanitiser to made available at entry, exit points of common areas.

8) Frequent sanitisation of common facilities, workplaces between shifts

9) Social distancing: Employees to ensure adequate physical distancing, staggered work hours and lunch breaks.

10) All private offices to operate at 50% capacity. Health and other essential services have been excluded from this rule

11) No social, cultural, political, religious gatherings will be allowed in the state.