Curfew Imposed in Rajasthan's Malpura Town After Communal Tensions Flare up Over Dussehra Procession
A Dussehra procession was moving on and some miscreants pelted it with stones. This led to commotion and effigy of Ravana could not be burnt.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Jaipur: Curfew was imposed in Malpura town of Rajasthan's Tonk district Tuesday morning following communal tension that broke out when some miscreants pelted stones at a Dussehra procession, police said.
A Dussehra procession was moving on and some miscreants pelted it with stones. This led to commotion and effigy of Ravana could not be burnt, they said. The incident happened Tuesday night, police said.
"The curfew was imposed in Malpura town this morning and additional policemen were deployed to maintain law and order," Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Adarsh Siddhu said. Members of the Hindu community staged a sit-in demanding the arrest of the miscreants, police said.
Siddhu said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and efforts are on to nab the others. The effigy was burnt in the early hours by the municipality personnel, police said.
