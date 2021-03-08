Curfew Imposed in Telangana's Bhainsa After Clashes Break Out, 10 Injured

Telangana Police imposed a curfew in Bhainsa area on Monday and took nearly 100 people into custody for questioning after late-night clashes between two groups left at least 10 people, including three policemen and a journalist, injured. Two houses and several vehicles were set ablaze in the incident that stoked communal tension in the area.

According to police, violence broke out after nearly 50 people from two groups came to blows outside a mosque after a heated argument between a biker and another person after 11pm. The situation went out of control with people starting pelting stones at each other.

Fire-tenders were pressed into service after mobs torched auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, and damaged public property. Adilabad superintendent of police Vishnu Warrier said there was no loss of life and that the situation was brought under control within three hours.

Bhainsa, which falls under Nirmal district of Telangana, is a sensitive area with a history of communal tension. Last year, two communal clashes took place: one in January and another in May. Over 40 people sustained injuries and several properties were damaged.

Telangana Police have issued a warning to people stoking communal tension on public platforms. Rachakonda Police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said cases will be filed against anyone sharing fake news and videos promoting violence on social media.

Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah called Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G. Kishan Reddy over telephone to enquire about the Bhainsa (Telangana State) incident and the prevailing situation. Shri Amit Shah expressed his concern over the violence.

Shri Kishan Reddy Spoke to the Telangana DGP yet again, during which he apprised the MoS and assured that the situation is now under control and that the offenders will be nabbed soon.