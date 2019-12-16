Curfew in Assam to be Lifted from Tuesday, Internet Blackout to End as 'State Returns to Normalcy'

New Delhi: The curfew, which is clamped in various parts of Assam, will be completely lifted from Tuesday, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He added that internet services will be restored too.

"Assam Government has decided to lift curfew completely from Tuesday December 17, 2019, including the night curfew. The broad band internet connectivity will also stand restored from tomorrow," Sarma tweeted, hours after announcing that state was returning to normalcy after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act rocked Assam.

The Assam government, he said, is also trying to reopen schools and colleges, which had been closed in view of the state-wide violent protests which began on December 11.

As the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew in several places.

The legislation has put the Northeast on boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.

