Curfew in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan after 11 Members of Family Test Covid-19 Positive

At least 11 members of a family in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan tested positive for coronavirus, prompting authorities on Saturday imposed a curfew in the town till 7 am on July 21, officials said.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner RK Pruthi imposed the curfew in the town, the first such case in the hill state after a pregnant woman tested positive during a routine test at Dr YS Parmar Medical College in Nahan on July 15.

After contact tracing, ten members from her family also tested positive for the infection. All of them had attended a wedding on July 5.

Authorities fear the number of positive cases will rise as primary contact tracing was still being conducted. The family lives in Govindgarh locality in the town.

As per the order, the movement of town residents has been restricted but government offices and banks are permitted to open. However, they have to observe social distancing and other health protocols.