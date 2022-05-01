Curfew in Khargone; Security Up in Lucknow, No 'Jagran' in Meerut: States in Full Swing Before Eid

The state governments and city administrations across the country have imposed preventive measures ahead of Eid festivities on Tuesday. States including UP, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh have imposed restrictions and appealed for caution ahead of the festival.

Meanwhile, the UP government has removed 54,000 loudspeakers in the state as the deadline comes to a close.

The country would observe Eid festivities after two years as the previous two years were marred by Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the deadly second wave last year. The festival of Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated either on May 2 or May 3 depending on the moon sighting.

Here is a list of updates from across the country on the preparations taken in view of the Eid-al-Fitr festivities:

54,000 loudspeakers removed in UP

Around 54,000 loudspeakers have been removed from religious places as the drive against loudspeakers comes to an end on April 30. The district administration in Uttar Pradesh has also lowered the volume of 60,295 loudspeakers.

The UP Police is expected to submit its final report to state government on Sunday.

No Curfew Relaxation in Khargone on Eid

A 24-hour curfew will be in force on Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and people have been asked to celebrate the upcoming festivals at home in the city, where violence was reported during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, officials said on Sunday. People can make purchases for the festivals on Sunday, when the curfew has been relaxed from 8 am to 5 pm, they said.

Khargone’s Additional Collector Sumer Singh Mujalda said that there will be no relaxation in curfew on May 2 and May 3 in the wake of the festivals. No marriage functions will be allowed in the city on Akshaya Tritiya, he said. People can go out of station on Sunday to attend marriage functions, the official said, while urging people to celebrate the festivals at home.

‘Let’s Not Talk About This Nonsense’: Nitish on Loudspeaker Row

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismissed the controversy around the use of loudspeakers at places of worship, asserting that his government does not interfere in religious practices. Talking to reporters in this remote north Bihar district on the sidelines of a function, Kumar reacted to the controversy with barely concealed distaste.

“Let us not talk about this nonsense. It is known to all that in Bihar we do not interfere in religious practices of any sort. Of course, some people think it is their business to make a fuss and they keep at it," said Kumar. His remarks came close on the heels of demands by BJP leaders in the state that Bihar follow the “Yogi model" of adjoining Uttar Pradesh where thousands of loudspeakers have recently been removed from places of worship, citing health hazards posed by high decibel sounds.

Pune Mosques Say No to DJ Music

In the wake of a controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places, authorities of five mosques in Pune and some other senior Muslim community members here have decided to shun DJ music during the upcoming Eid celebration and utilise funds collected for it to help the poor and needy people. They also appealed to youth from the community not to play loud DJ music during the Eid al-Fitr celebration on May 2.

Everyone knows the ill-effects of such loud DJ music, which is not good for sick people and those with a weak heart, said Maulana Mohsin Raza, the imam of the Bhartiya Anjuman Qadariya Mosque in Lohiya Nagar area here in Maharashtra. “So, we formed a core committee of five mosques in the area and convened a meeting of their imams and functionaries along with other senior members of the community and decided not to have DJ music during the Eid celebration," he told PTI. The funds usually collected to procure the DJ music system during the celebration will be used to provide aid to the needy and poor people in the area, he said.

Bokaro DC, SP chair meeting ahead of Eid

Ahead of Eid, DC Kuldeep Chaudhary and SP Chandan Jha held a meeting with all the BDOs, COs and station in-charges on Saturday regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr festival. In the meeting, they asked officials to hold peace committee meetings in all the blocks on Saturday and Sunday and urged the people to give directions to celebrate the festival in a cordial and peaceful environment. The DC and SP asked to keep special vigil at those places where any kind of incident has happened in the past. They also directed to increase police patrolling in sensitive areas and be in alert mode.

Jamshedpur warns against provocative posts

The Jamshedpur district administration has urged to all citizens to be alert and make sure that they do not send or forward any provocative messages on social media platforms. Stringent action would be taken against those trying to foment communal discord through fake and provocative messages, the SSP said.

A district control room has also been set up for Eid. Officials said Citizens can inform the control room regarding any untoward incident.

Security beefed up in Lucknow

Tight security is in place in state capital Lucknow for the ‘Alvida namaz’ offered on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. After a gap of nearly two years, the ‘namaz’ will be offered in mosques. During the Covid-19 pandemic, only five persons were allowed to offer namaz in a group.

Islamic Centre of India Head and Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, has appealed the people to maintain peace and adhere to prescribed Covid-19 protocols.

Permission for ‘jagran’ denied in Meerut

The Meerut administration has denied permission to few Hindu groups, who were planning to hold a ‘jagran’ (night-long Hindu ritual) in a Muslim-dominated locality Hashimpura on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) city, Vineet Bhatnagar said on Thursday that there was no possibility of allowing such an event.

“There are clear guidelines which state that no new tradition can be allowed. We have to ensure that any activity that threatens communal harmony is not allowed. In case things escalate, we have authority to take action." BJP leader, Kamal Dutt Sharma, in a video that has gone viral on social media, can be seen in a heated argument with the police on the issue of holding the jagran.

Srinagar Mosque requested to hold prayers at 7 am

Officials have requested the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar to schedule Eid prayers at 7 am in order to handle situation efficiently. An official reportedly said that Civil and Police Administration had meeting with the Anjuman-e-Auqaaf Jamia Masjid Nowhatta Srinagar today and requested to schedule the prayers at 7:00 am on the day of Eid to handle the situation efficiently in case of any Law & Order problems and to ensure public safety and security.

