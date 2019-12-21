Curfew Relaxed Briefly in MP’s Jabalpur; Bhopal Qazi Appeals for Peace

Bhopal: Curfew was relaxed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur briefly on Saturday after prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in four police stations in the city on Friday following clashes between CAA protesters and the police.

For around an hour and a half, curfew was lifted in Aadhartaal, Gopalpur, Hanumantaal and Barakhamba police station areas, when "elderly persons and men" were allowed to shop essentials.

On Friday, clashes between people protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and policemen left nearly 20 cops injured as the situation remained tense.

As many as 35 people were arrested in connection with these clashes, police said.

Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadvi called for peace and restraint after a mega protest in Bhopal's old city and Jabalpur. Addressing a press conference, he said, "There is restlessness among Muslims, especially youths, and secular people after the CAA and the National register of Citizens (NRC) was passed in the Parliament recently."

He further said that he hoped the twin moves would be scrapped. "I appeal to young people to maintain peace and desist from taking the law into their hands," he said.

"Stay away from acts that bring disrespect to the community and disturb the atmosphere," he added.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in 50 out of 52 districts in MP in the wake of NRC-CAA protests nationally.

