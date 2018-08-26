GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Curfew Relaxed for Two Hours in Rajasthan's Violence-hit Malpura Town

Over 20 people have been arrested so far for disturbing peace, the Tonk SP has said, adding that the situation now is under control.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2018, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Curfew Relaxed for Two Hours in Rajasthan's Violence-hit Malpura Town
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Jaipur: Curfew was relaxed on Sunday for two hours in violence-hit Malpura town of Rajasthan's Tonk district, where a clash had erupted involving members of a minority community and Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, police said.

No fresh incidence of violence was reported in the areas under curfew, and considering the law and order situation, the clampdown was relaxed from 11 am to 1 pm. However, mobile internet services remain suspended, Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Yogesh Dadich said.

He said people were permitted to buy essential commodities like water and milk.

Over 20 people have been arrested so far for disturbing peace, Dadich said, adding the situation now is under control.

Curfew was imposed in the town on Friday after members of the minority community allegedly pelted stones at kanwariyas, injuring 15 among them, on Thursday.

The attack was followed by arson in which a vehicle was torched, forcing the authorities to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...