Curfew Relaxed in Guwahati from 9 am to 4 pm Even as Anger Rages in Assam Over Citizenship Act
As curfew was relaxed in the city, long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road. Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city.
A man walks past damaged vehicles that were set on fire by demonstrators, during a protest after India's parliament passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati (Reuters)
Guwahati: The curfew, imposed in Guwahati amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday from 9 am to 4pm, police said.
Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road. Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city. However, buses were off roads.
Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel. The curfew has been relaxed from 9 am to 4pm, a police spokesperson said.
Police are using loudspeakers to inform the public about the relaxation, he added.
Schools and offices, however, remained shut. After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the city and other parts of the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it
- Neymar Hits FC Barcelona With Fresh Lawsuit to Demand Unpaid Wages
- #DogsAtPollingStations: Here's Why UK Voters Turned Up with Pets for Brexit Ballot
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband