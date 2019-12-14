Take the pledge to vote

Curfew Relaxed in Guwahati from 9 am to 4 pm Even as Anger Rages in Assam Over Citizenship Act

As curfew was relaxed in the city, long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road. Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
A man walks past damaged vehicles that were set on fire by demonstrators, during a protest after India's parliament passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati (Reuters)

Guwahati: The curfew, imposed in Guwahati amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday from 9 am to 4pm, police said.

Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road. Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city. However, buses were off roads.

Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel. The curfew has been relaxed from 9 am to 4pm, a police spokesperson said.

Police are using loudspeakers to inform the public about the relaxation, he added.

Schools and offices, however, remained shut. After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the city and other parts of the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.

