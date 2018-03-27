English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Curious Case of Amit Malviya Announcing Karnataka Poll Dates Much Before EC Did
Even as the Chief Election Commissioner OP rawat was holding a press conference to announce the Karnataka Assembly election dates, the BJP’s social media cell head Amit Malviya had already outed the dates on Twitter.
The tweet by BJP social media cell head Amit Malviya announcing the Karnataka poll dates.
New Delhi: Even as the Chief Election Commissioner OP rawat was holding a press conference to announce the Karnataka Assembly election dates, the BJP’s social media cell head Amit Malviya had already outed the dates on Twitter.
However, Malviya got the date of results wrong. When asked on Twitter by fellow journalists as to how he had access to the dates before the EC announcement, Malviya pointed them in the direction of certain news channels and said the information was already public.
As the news of his tweet picked up, Malviya deleted his tweet announcing the election dates.
Curiously, even Karnataka Congress social media in-charge Srivatsa had tweeted out the dates before the EC did.
Journalists gathered at the EC office in New Delhi, where the press conference was underway, raised the matter with CEC Rawat, questioning how a political party had access to news before the official announcement.
“We will find out what happened and a full investigation will be launched. Let us not speculate on what they have,” Rawat said.
Assuring journalists that the matter will not be taken lightly, Rawat promised “appropriate action”.
“Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken.”
Reacting to Malviya’s tweet, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?”
Also Watch
However, Malviya got the date of results wrong. When asked on Twitter by fellow journalists as to how he had access to the dates before the EC announcement, Malviya pointed them in the direction of certain news channels and said the information was already public.
As the news of his tweet picked up, Malviya deleted his tweet announcing the election dates.
Curiously, even Karnataka Congress social media in-charge Srivatsa had tweeted out the dates before the EC did.
12th May it is then. 46 days to go. https://t.co/ei6wQKNhyn— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 27, 2018
Journalists gathered at the EC office in New Delhi, where the press conference was underway, raised the matter with CEC Rawat, questioning how a political party had access to news before the official announcement.
“We will find out what happened and a full investigation will be launched. Let us not speculate on what they have,” Rawat said.
Assuring journalists that the matter will not be taken lightly, Rawat promised “appropriate action”.
“Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken.”
Reacting to Malviya’s tweet, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
- Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement
- Race 3: Sylvester Stallone Finally Spotted the Right Salman Khan!
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony
- Investigation on Ball Tampering Controversy Begins