New Delhi: Ghasita died in January this year. But the ghost of his disappearance for the last 13 years is going to haunt the police officials in Madhya Pradesh.

The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Ghasita since 2006 when the top court had directed for his arrest.

It has directed Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh to get an inquiry conducted by an officer not below the rank of Inspector General, and submit a report as to whether the cops connived to make Ghasita escape the clutches of law for 13 long years.

"Prima facie, it appears to us that some police officials were in connivance with the convict, Ghasita, and were hiding his whereabouts from the trial court or did not make proper efforts to trace him," held the bench in its recent order.

Convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to 10 years in jail, Ghasita had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court which got dismissed in April 2006. The court had then ordered the police officials concerned to arrest him so that he could be made to serve the remainder jail term.

Subsequently, the Superintendent of Police of the Tikamgarh district was also called in 2007. The bench was then informed that Ghasita was elusive and that a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced to help him apprehended.

While the officials kept asking for some more time to arrest Ghasita, the court ordered the "State to take appropriate steps to ensure that the absconding appellant is apprehended and is taken back in custody forthwith to serve out the remaining part of the sentence awarded to him."

Suddenly, in August this year, the court received a letter from the additional sessions judge of Tikamgarh that Ghasita has died on January 18, 2019.

Along with this letter, Ghasita's death certificate was also attached.

The apex court then noted that Ghasita was never arrested for 13 years but when he passed away, suddenly, the police officials come to know about the whereabouts of Ghasita and obtained his

death certificate.

"It cannot be believed that for almost 13 long years Ghasita could not be traced. Either the police officials concerned were conniving with him or were totally incompetent. Once this Court decides a case, it is the duty of all concerned to ensure implementation of the judgment of this Court," it said.

The bench then ordered the state DGP to hold an inquiry and submit the report along with his comments within two months from today. The Supreme Court will take up this matter next in November.

