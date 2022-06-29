'Current' Affairs: Delhi’s Peak Power Demand Breaks All Records, Hits 7,695 MW, 22% Jump since 2020

Delhi’s peak power demand reached 7,695 MW on Wednesday afternoon, at least 22 per cent more than the peak power demand recorded in 2020, according to data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

On June 29, 2020, at 3.33 pm, Delhi’s peak power demand was 6,314 MW – the highest for the year 2020-21. Cut to 2022, on the same day, at 3.10 pm, the city’s peak power demand has touched a new high at 7,696 MW. Before this, on Tuesday, the city recorded the peak power demand at 7,601 MW.

The SLDC data analysed by CNN-News18 shows that the city has reported a nearly 24 per cent jump in the peak power demand since June 1. Also, before this year, the peak power demand of the city had never surpassed the 7,000 MW mark in the month of June.

So far, at least 10 times this month the peak power demand was more than 7,000 MW. This was on June 9 (7,166 MW), June 10 (7,129 MW), June 12 (7,047 MW), June 13 (7,311 MW), June 14 (7,144 MW), June 15 (7,334 MW), June 16 (7,188 MW), June 27 (7,249 MW), June 28 (7,601 MW), and June 29 (7,695 MW).

In 2021, the peak power demand in June was 6,921 MW while in 2020 it was 6,314 MW. In 2019, it was 6,769 MW for the month of June.

For the last few days, the city has been witnessing high temperature and humidity levels which is making the situation unbearable. On Tuesday, Delhi’s heat index (HI), or the ‘real feel’ of temperature was recorded at 53 degrees.

This time, Delhi has also surpassed its 2019 record – when the peak power demand was at an all-time high at 7,409 MW on July 2. Before that in 2018 as well, the city’s peak power demand was more than 7,000 MW — 7,016 — recorded on July 10, 2018, at 3.26 pm. Further, when compared to the past years, the city has recorded at least a 36 per cent jump in the peak power demand since 2012.

Delhi SLDC is the apex body to ensure the integrated operation of the power system in the national capital. It is responsible for discharging various functions, including responsible optimum scheduling and dispatch of electricity within Delhi, and monitoring the grid operations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.