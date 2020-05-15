Curtailed Staff, Relaxed Commercial Activity: India's 11 Big States Reveal Strategies to Implement Lockdown 4.0

As India moves towards the end of the third phase of the national lockdown implemented in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, News18 reached out to eleven states in order to find out their strategies on how they plan execute the fourth phase.

Lockdown 4, as coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday "will be of a completely new colour."

Punjab

Sources in the chief minister's office said that the lockdown will continue. However, curfew relaxations will be further increased. The state has asked for more say in zone status and micro-planning along with seeking more central fiscal support. Highly placed sources informed that the state has also sought for conditional opening of MSMEs in red zones.

Haryana

Lockdown with modifications are likely to continue in the state. Along with this, borders will remain restricted with conditional access. State transport will begin in 10 districts. The state is also planning to resume bus services to only Delhi railway station starting 18 May. Industrial and commercial activity will increase in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

Himachal Pradesh

Sources in the chief minister's office informed that lockdown and modified curfew with increased commercial activity will be the major focus. State borders will remain closed with restricted entry. Industrial and commercial activity will slowly pick up. The state government will seek more permissions for economic activity. Intra-state movement is planned to increase. The state government plans to be tighter than other states in managing inbound movement.

Odisha

Sources informed that Odisha will have strict lockdown norms in containment areas only. Other areas will have relaxed lockdown norms with focus on social distancing.

Uttar Pradesh

In India's most populous state, lockdown will continue in red zones. However, one-third shops in a market will be allowed to open outside the sealed spots in red zones.

Private offices have already been allowed to open with 50 per cent staff. Manufacturing and agriculture activity has already resumed with certain conditions.

In orange and green zones normal life with restrictions will continue. Malls, gyms, restaurants, schools etc will not open.

Bihar

The state government sources informed that lockdown will continue along with giving relaxation for commercial activities in certain sectors, especially in rural areas and retail sector.

Gujarat

Lockdown will certain relaxations will continue in the state. Offices in red zones too (outside containment zones) will be allowed to open with 30 per cent staff for few hours in a day. However, the lockdown will be strict in containment zones. Final call will be as per Centre’s guidance.

Madhya Pradesh

As per sources in the chief minister's office, economic activities will start in the green zones. It is possible that shops will be opened in the green zone under the odd-even formula. The areas of the red zone which have survived from infection will also witness controlled economic activity.

Rajasthan

Except the affected areas, the Rajasthan government is not in favor of further extending the lockdown. The government wants economic activity to begin in the green zone. CM Gehlot has demanded from the PM that the zone determination for the lockdown be at the state level so that economic activities can be started.

Assam

Sources in the state government said that Assam is in favor of extending the lock-down by another two weeks. Assam will have strict lockdown norms in containment areas only. Other areas will have relaxed lockdown norms with focus on social distancing.

Lockdown will be relaxed in phases, however it all depends on the number of new cases detected.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Thursday expressed its intent to extend the lockdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon till May 31, which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

The possibility of extending the restrictions at these places was discussed during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.