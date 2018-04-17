English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CUSAT CAT 2018 Admit Card Released at cusat.nic.in; Download Now
CUSAT is scheduled to conduct the Common Admission Test 2018 on 28th and 29th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various UG and PG courses offered by the varsity.
The Admit Cards for rest of the students will be available on the official website (cusat.nic.in) till 29th April 2018.
CUSAT CAT 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Cochin University of Science and Technology on its official website – cusat.nic.in.
CUSAT is scheduled to conduct the Common Admission Test 2018 on 28th and 29th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various UG and PG courses offered by the varsity.
'Hall Ticket link for Candidates opted TVM and Nagercoil centres will be available from 18/04/18' read an official statement. Therefore candidates who had opted for Trivandrum and Nagercoil examination centres must wait until on Wednesday.
The Admit Cards for rest of the students will be available on the official website till 29th April 2018. Candidates who had applied for CUSAT CAT 2018 exam can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket now:
How to Download Admit Card:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cusat.nic.in/
Step 2 – Under Login Console enter your Username and Password to login to your candidate profile
Step 3 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Candidates must carry the Admit Cards on the examination day and must keep it safe until the admission process is over. The Hall Tickets will carry important instructions along with the details of examination centre and time allocated to individuals.
-
