CUSAT Result 2019: Result Announced at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Amir Ahmed Imitiaz Tops Exam
The CUSAT CAT 2019 Exam was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.
(Image: News18.com)
CUSAT CAT Result 2019: The Cochin University of Science and Technology or CUSAT, Kochi, has released the CUSAT CAT 2019 result of the Computer Based Test (CBT). The CUSAT CAT 2019 Exam was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The CUSAT CAT Result, CUSAT CAT Rank List was declared today and can be accessed on their official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. All the students who sat for 2019 CUSAT CAT can check their results on the official website.
This year, Amir Ahmed Imtiaz topped the B.Tech five stream entrance test conducted by Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), whereas Sam Mathew Betson and Goutham S secured the second and third ranks in CUSAT 2019. Vishnu V Saseendran was the topper in 2019 CUSAT Result in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
Every year, CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted for entry to BTech, MA (Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA, LLB, BCom, LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer Science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) Ph.D., LLM (IPR) Ph.D. at Cochin University of Science and Technology.
CUSAT Result 2019: How to check CUSAT CAT 2019 rank list
Step 1: Visit the official website for CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for CAT 2019 rank list
Step 3: This will redirect you to the CUSAT 2019 CAT rank list (http://iraa.cusat.ac.in/ranklists)
Step 4: Select the programme for which you applied for the CAT entrance
Step 5: click on the ‘View CUSAT CAT Ranklist’ and the rank list will appear on the screen
