Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CUSAT Result 2019: Result Announced at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Amir Ahmed Imitiaz Tops Exam

The CUSAT CAT 2019 Exam was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CUSAT Result 2019: Result Announced at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Amir Ahmed Imitiaz Tops Exam
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CUSAT CAT Result 2019: The Cochin University of Science and Technology or CUSAT, Kochi, has released the CUSAT CAT 2019 result of the Computer Based Test (CBT). The CUSAT CAT 2019 Exam was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The CUSAT CAT Result, CUSAT CAT Rank List was declared today and can be accessed on their official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. All the students who sat for 2019 CUSAT CAT can check their results on the official website.

This year, Amir Ahmed Imtiaz topped the B.Tech five stream entrance test conducted by Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), whereas Sam Mathew Betson and Goutham S secured the second and third ranks in CUSAT 2019. Vishnu V Saseendran was the topper in 2019 CUSAT Result in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Every year, CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted for entry to BTech, MA (Hindi, Applied Economics), BBA, LLB, BCom, LLB, MCA/MSc (Computer Science) (Lateral Entry), LLM (IP) Ph.D., LLM (IPR) Ph.D. at Cochin University of Science and Technology.

CUSAT Result 2019: How to check CUSAT CAT 2019 rank list

Step 1: Visit the official website for CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for CAT 2019 rank list

Step 3: This will redirect you to the CUSAT 2019 CAT rank list (http://iraa.cusat.ac.in/ranklists)

Step 4: Select the programme for which you applied for the CAT entrance

Step 5: click on the ‘View CUSAT CAT Ranklist’ and the rank list will appear on the screen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram