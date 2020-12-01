Customers Can Now Book LPG Gas Cylinders through WhatsApp and SMS; Here’s How

Good news awaits Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) users/customers looking for other means to book their LPG cylinders refill, as the process has been further simplified. According to recent updates, delivery and the process of booking LPG cylinders were changed from November 1, 2020.

The phone number of Indane – the brand owned and developed by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, has changed the manner of booking in the new delivery system. Indane has provided a new number via SMS to their registered mobile numbers of its customers to book a gas refill. The good news is that cylinders can also be booked through WhatsApp.

Indane gas booking has started one common number for LPG refill booking across the country for customers convenience. The common booking number for LPG refills is 7718955555. This number will be common for all-India LPG refill booking via SMS and IVRS.

These are five different ways to book LPG gas cylinder:

1. By speaking to a gas agency or distributor

2. By calling the mobile number

3. Online booking by visiting the website https://iocl.com/Products/Indanegas.aspx

4. By sending a text on the company's WhatsApp number

5. By downloading the app of Indane

Indane customers can now book LPG cylinder by calling the new number 7718955555. Now they can also avail the booking facility through WhatsApp. Customers can book their LPG refills by typing ‘REFILL’ on WhatsApp and send it to 7588888824. However, the new WhatsApp booking facility can be only availed from registered mobile numbers only.

Book cylinder through SMS/OTP

Booking of LPG cylinders can also be done through SMS as well. After booking the refill the code customers will receive a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) via SMS on their registered mobile numbers. The delivery of the cylinder will be done only after sharing the OTP with the delivery person and until the code is shared the delivery will not be completed and the status will be considered pending.

If customers need to update their mobile number, the delivery person can update it in real-time through an app and generate a unique code. As and when at the time of delivery customers can update their mobile number through the delivery personnel with the help of that app. Once the new mobile number is updated there will be a facility to generate code from the same number.