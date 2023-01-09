Customs at Kolkata Airport Arrest Man Trying to Smuggle US dollars in Gutkha Pouches

Customs officials at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Monday said they arrested a man who was trying to smuggle cash worth $4,000 concealed in gutkha pouches. According to the officials, the man was intercepted on Sunday on the basis of intelligence inputs.

“He was scheduled to depart to Bangkok after immigration formalities. We intercepted him and during the search of his checked-in baggage we found that he was smuggling dollars. The search resulted in the recovery of $4,000 concealed inside gutkha pouches," a Customs official said.

The official said that the recovered foreign currency has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act.

The accused was produced before a special court which has remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Read all the Latest India News here