Customs Destroys Heroin Worth Rs 250 Crore Seized In 2010

New Delhi: Heroin worth Rs 250 crore, seized in 2010, was destroyed by the customs preventive department here on Tuesday, according to an official statement. The drug was seized from the possession of an Afghan resident, it said.

A high-level drug disposal committee of the customs preventive commissionerate (Delhi zone) has carried out destruction of 51.865 kg of heroin on October 13 by way of incineration at a centralised bio-medical waste disposal facility, the statement said. The current market value of the destroyed heroin in the international market is approximately Rs 250 crore, it said.

“Acting on a specific information, a seizure of 51.865 kg of heroin was effected on November 16, 2010 from the possession of a resident of Afghanistan, the statement said. The process of destruction was conducted in an environment friendly manner and as per existing environmental norms, it added.

Principal Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Gurdeep Singh and other customs officials were present during the destruction process, an official said.

