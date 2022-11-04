CHANGE LANGUAGE
Customs Seizes US Dollars Worth Crores Hidden in Sarees, Footwear at Mumbai Airport, 3 Arrested

PTI

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 14:40 IST

Mumbai, India

The baggage examination led to seizure of foreign currency worth 4,97,000 USD (approx Rs 4.1 Cr). All 3 passengers were arrested: Customs (Photo by ANI)

After receiving a tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit of Airport Customs intercepted three members of a family who were about to fly to Dubai on Wednesday morning, he said.

The customs has seized USD 4,97,000, worth Rs 4.1 crore, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Thursday.

An examination of their baggage led to the recovery of USD 4,97,000 in cash, hidden inside sarees, footwear and in a bag, the official said.

All three were arrested and a local court sent them in judicial custody. Further probe is on, the official said.

first published:November 04, 2022, 14:40 IST
last updated:November 04, 2022, 14:40 IST