Customs Sleuths "Detain" 21 Kg Gold At Hyderabad Airport Cargo

Hyderabad:: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport’s cargo terminal here “detained” 21 kg gold on Saturday morning, sources said. Out of 21 kg, 18 kg was in jewellery form, 2 kg in bullion and the rest in other shapes.

Officials noticed that details of the origin and destinations of the consignment were not clear and hence the material has been detained, they said. “The consignment is going to various domestic destinations. We are investigating the case to ascertain who booked the cargo to where,” sources told P T I.

The consignment includes some precious stones also, they added..

  • First Published: October 3, 2020, 11:04 PM IST
