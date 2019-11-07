Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CV Raman 131st birth anniversary: Interesting facts about the Nobel Laureate

In 1928, CV Raman discovered the evidence of the quantum nature of light, which came to be known as Raman Effect. February 28, the day of the discovery, has since then been celebrated as National Science Day in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CV Raman 131st birth anniversary: Interesting facts about the Nobel Laureate
CV Raman

The first Asian to win the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930, Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman was born on November 7, 1888. The man who discovered that when light traverses a transparent material, some of the deflected light changes wavelength and amplitude, which subsequently came to be known as Raman scattering and the process, the Raman Effect, was born in Trichy. He passed away on November 21, 1970.

On the noted physicist's 131st birth anniversary, here's looking at a few interesting facts about the Nobel laureate.

1. CV Raman passed matriculation at the age 11 and the FA examination with a scholarship at age 13.

2. In 1917, he resigned from government service after he was appointed as the first Palit Professor of Physics at the University of Calcutta.

3. During this period he continued doing research at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) in Calcutta.

4. In 1926, he established the Indian Journal of Physics as was its first editor. In fact, it was the second volume of the journal that published the discovery of the Raman Effect in the article A New Radiation.

5. In 1928, he discovered the evidence of the quantum nature of light, which came to be known as Raman Effect. February 28, the day of the discovery, has since then been celebrated as National Science Day in India.

6. Dr Ernest Rutherford, the man who discovered the nucleus and the proton, referred to Raman's spectroscopy in his presidential address to the Royal Society in 1929. Raman received a knighthood from them as well.

7. In 1932, Raman, along with Suri Bhagavantam, discovered the quantum photon spin.

8. Raman also worked on the acoustics of musical instruments and was also the first to investigate the harmonic nature of the sounds of Indian drums.

9. Raman was the paternal uncle of Subhramanyan Chandrasekhar, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 for his discovery of the Chandrasekhar limit in 1931.

10. He was awarded a Bharat Ratna in 1954.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram