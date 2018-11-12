CVC Submits Probe Report on Charges Against Alok Verma in Sealed Cover, Next SC Hearing on Friday

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday submitted its preliminary probe report into the allegations against exiled CBI chief Alok Kumar Verma in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court.The CVC also apologised to the court for not submitting the report on Sunday evening.A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul took the report on record and fixed the pleas of Verma and NGO Common Cause for hearing on Friday.During the hearing, interim CBI Director M Nageswar Rao also filed his report on decisions taken by him from October 23 till date as head of the agency.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CVC, told the court that former apex court judge AK Patnaik supervised the CVC inquiry which was completed on November 10.The CJI observed that the Registry was open on Sunday also but no intimation was given to the Registrar regarding filing of the report.Later, the SG tendered an apology and said though he was not explaining the circumstances there was delay on their part in submitting the report.The hearing assumes significance as Verma, who has a running feud with Special CBI director Rakesh Asthana, has been appearing before the CVC and is understood to have given point-wise refusal to all the allegations levelled against him by his deputy.On October 26, the Supreme Court had set a two-week deadline for the CVC to complete the inquiry into the allegations against Verma.The court had also barred M Nageswara Rao, who has been given interim charge of the CBI, from taking any major decision. It also said that the decisions taken by Rao since October 23 till date would not be implemented.The feud between Verma and Asthana escalated recently leading to registration of an FIR against Asthana and others, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who is in the CBI custody in an alleged bribery case.The FIR was lodged on the basis of a written complaint by Satish Babu Sana on October 15. The complaint alleged that Kumar, the investigating officer (IO) in a case, was repeatedly calling him to the CBI office to “harass and compel him to pay bribe of Rs 5 crore” for giving him a clean chit.Asthana and Kumar have both challenged the FIR in the Delhi High Court.