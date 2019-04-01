CVC to Demit Office in June; Applicants Required to Send 300-word Essay

The Centre has started the process of filling up the top post of Central Vigilance Commissioner in the anti-corruption watchdog CVC as incumbent K V Chowdary will demit office in June after completing his four-year tenure.Besides Chowdary, Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin will also complete his tenure in the same month, officials said Monday.Former chief of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sharad Kumar is the other Vigilance Commissioner.The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) consists of a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners.It is proposed to appoint a Central Vigilance Commissioner and a Vigilance Commissioner in the CVC, according to an order issued by Personnel Ministry seeking applications for the posts.Those interested will have to write a 300-word write-up to indicate their suitability for the post and send an application to the Personnel Ministry.They shall hold office for a term of four years from the date on which he/she enters upon his/her office or till he/she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, it said."All the applicants should be of outstanding merit and impeccable integrity and should have knowledge and at least 25 years of experience in the relevant field," the ministry said.A Central Vigilance Commissioner or Vigilance Commissioner is appointed from persons who have been or are in an all India services (IAS, IPS and IFoS) or in any civil service of the Union or in a civil post having knowledge and experience in the matters relating to vigilance, policy making and administration including police administration among others, the ministry said.Besides, a person who has held office or are holding office in a corporation established by or under any central Act or a government company owned or controlled by the central government and persons who have expertise and experience in finance including insurance and banking, law, vigilance and investigations are also eligible for the appointments.These persons must have held or is holding the position of Chairman, Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer of a Schedule-A central public sector enterprise and have served as a whole time director on the Board for a period of at least three years are eligible to apply, the Personnel Ministry said.The last date for sending application to the ministry is May 1.