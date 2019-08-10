CWC Meeting LIVE: Congress Leaders Break Into Five Groups After Rahul Gandhi's Push For Wider Talks to Select New Chief

Congress CWC Meeting Live Updates: The Congress is likely to appoint its new president today after consultations at a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee, over a month after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post to take responsibility for the drubbing at the hands of the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Veteran leader Mukul Wasnik and former opposition leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, have emerged as the frontrunners for the post, but Gandhi is said to have intervened in the selection process. Sources said he does not want to leave the election on old guards in Congress Parliamentary Party and wants state leaders and general secretaries to have a say too.

After the CWC met for nearly half an hour, the leaders have been divided into five groups, and discussions on next party chief will be held with state unit leaders according to regions.

At a meeting held on Friday, Gandhi told leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure. "I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action," Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders.

Sources said the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders and departmental heads present at the meeting were told to hold back till Saturday for consultations on the selection of the new party chief.

The party general secretaries, in-charges and other CWC members would be asked to hold consultations in groups with PCC chiefs, CLP leaders and departmental heads separately and come out with a consensus as regards the name of the new Congress president, they added.

One of the PCC chiefs from a northern state told the meeting that certain names doing the rounds for the party president's post were being propped up by vested corporate interests, the sources said.

The PCC chief said the fact that the names of such leaders, who had enjoyed corporate patronage in the past, were being projected was bringing a bad name to the party and this should be resolved at the earliest.

The meeting was held at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj road "war room" of the Congress to discuss the government's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

The sources said Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, informed the leaders at the meeting about the government's action in Jammu and Kashmir and told them about the party's position on the issue.

He also told them about the CWC resolution deploring the manner in which the government took the decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior party leaders Azad, P Chidambaram, the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Puducherry - Ashok Gehlot and V Narayanasamy - were present at the meeting among others.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence here, ahead of Saturday's crucial CWC meeting to decide on the new party chief.

Sources said senior leaders Ahmed Patel, A K Antony and K C Venugopal were learnt to have discussed with Sonia Gandhi certain names of probables, one of whom could be made the provisional president of the party.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said any further delay in the selection of the new party chief was not an option. "On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," he wrote on Twitter.

"In lighter vein, I gave analogy of wise men of Vatican locked in a room indefinitely until they got a nomination! Subsequently, it has to be followed by full intra party elections," Singhvi added.

A number of partymen have expressed their opinion in public, saying the delay in selecting the new Congress chief is harming the party. Some Congressmen also made a call for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over from her brother Rahul Gandhi, who quit as the party chief post the Congress's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls.

