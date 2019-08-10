CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: Congress Committees Pitch for Rahul as Party Looks Set to Name New President

Event Highlights Rahul, Sonia Arrive for CWC Meeting

Next Party Chief Should be Non-Gandhi: Rahul

CWC Yet to Accept Rahul's Resignation

CWC Meeting to Begin Shortly Congress CWC Meeting Live Updates: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to meet on Saturday, for the second time in the day, and likely to take a final call on a new party president after Rahul Gandhi rejected its unanimous appeal to reconsider his resignation. The party's top decision-making body will discuss reports of five groups, formed earlier in the day, and scrutinise the names of his potential successor. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi recused themselves from the process saying they cannot be part of the consultations as they have been Congress presidents in the past and would not like the opinion of the party leaders to be influenced in any manner.



At 11 am, the Congress' top brass, including ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram, went into a huddle at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here. The CWC decided to consult leaders from across the country and it was divided into five groups for different regions - northeast, east, north, west and south – after Rahul Gandhi called for wider consultations.

Read More The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to meet on Saturday, for the second time in the day, and likely to take a final call on a new party president after Rahul Gandhi rejected its unanimous appeal to reconsider his resignation. The party's top decision-making body will discuss reports of five groups, formed earlier in the day, and scrutinise the names of his potential successor. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi recused themselves from the process saying they cannot be part of the consultations as they have been Congress presidents in the past and would not like the opinion of the party leaders to be influenced in any manner.At 11 am, the Congress' top brass, including ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram, went into a huddle at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here. The CWC decided to consult leaders from across the country and it was divided into five groups for different regions - northeast, east, north, west and south – after Rahul Gandhi called for wider consultations. Aug 10, 2019 8:34 pm (IST) UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. #Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/iTKsqHtTaP — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019 Aug 10, 2019 8:32 pm (IST) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Aug 10, 2019 8:26 pm (IST) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leaders AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia arrive at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. #Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh & Congress leaders AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia arrive at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/0SZn3QlXi1 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019 Aug 10, 2019 8:24 pm (IST) Next Party Chief Should be Non-Gandhi: Rahul | Party sources said most leaders rooted for Rahul Gandhi to continue or Priyanka Gandhi to be made Congress president, signalling a deep divide in the party over who could lead it in these "trying times". Rahul Gandhi has already said the next party chief should be a non-Gandhi, making the task of Congress leaders difficult. He said that he will spend the next two days in his constituency Wayanad in flood-hit Kerala. Aug 10, 2019 8:22 pm (IST) CWC Yet to Accept Rahul's Resignation | The CWC is yet to accept Rahul Gandhi's resignation and began its meeting by urging him to continue as party chief in the wake of the BJP's "onslaught on democracy and dissent," Surjewala said. It, however, proceeded with the deliberations on the party's next chief after Rahul Gandhi made it clear that he will not take back his resignation. Aug 10, 2019 8:22 pm (IST) The CWC decided to have consultations with leaders from across the country and it was divided into five groups for different regions - northeast, east, north, west and south – after Rahul Gandhi called for wider consultations. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said several leaders who could not make it to New Delhi have been consulted over phone. The five groups will place their final report before the CWC at 8 pm. Aug 10, 2019 8:22 pm (IST) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi recused themselves from the process saying they cannot be part of the consultations as they have been Congress presidents in the past and would not like the opinion of the party leaders to be influenced in any manner. At 11 am, the Congress' top brass, including ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram, went into a huddle at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here. Aug 10, 2019 8:21 pm (IST) Congress Working Committee Meeting to Begin Shortly | The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet again today evening, the second time in the day, during which it is likely to take a final call on a new party president after Rahul Gandhi rejected its unanimous appeal to reconsider his resignation. The party's top decision-making body will reconvene at 8 pm to discuss reports of five groups, formed earlier in the day, and scrutinize the names of the potential successor to Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh at the CWC meeting earlier on Saturday. (PTI)



Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said several leaders who could not make it to New Delhi have been consulted over phone. The five groups will place their final report before the CWC at 8 pm.



The CWC is yet to accept Rahul Gandhi's resignation and began its meeting by urging him to continue as party chief in the wake of the BJP's "onslught on democracy and dissent," Surjewala said. It, however, proceeded with the deliberations on the party's next chief after Rahul Gandhi made it clear that he will not take back his resignation.



Party sources said most leaders rooted for Rahul Gandhi to continue or Priyanka Gandhi to be made Congress president, signalling a deep divide in the party over who could lead it in these "trying times".



Rahul Gandhi has already said the next party chief should be a non-Gandhi, making the task of Congress leaders difficult. He said that he will spend the next two days in his constituency Wayanad in flood-hit Kerala.



The delay in selecting the new party chief, sources say, is rooted in the fact that there is lack of consensus on the name of a non-Gandhi president.



A number of partymen have expressed their opinion in public, that the delay in selecting the new Congress chief is harming the party.



As the Congress began the process of finding Rahul Gandhi's successor, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor said on Saturday the new chief should be a person who can energise the party's organisation and inspire the voters, asserting that the Congress cannot afford "business as usual".



"For those following the #CWC meet to decide on a new @INCIndia President: My position remains what I first articulated more than a month ago: CWC should choose an Interim President asap (as soon as possible), then resign & announce open elections for both President & CWC," the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted.



The party has also been grappling with a series of desertions by leaders in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the latest being that by ex-Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip Bhubaneswar Kalita and MP Sanjay Singh. With elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana coming up, the party is hoping to resolve the leadership issue quickly and move forward.