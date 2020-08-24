CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Sonia Gandhi's Role; Expelled Cong Leader Sanjay Jha Questions Resistance to Change Despite Losses

Aug 24, 2020 10:15 am (IST)

...Still Some People Don’t Want Change: Sanjay Jha | Ahead of the CWC meeting, Sanajay Jha, who was sacked as spokesperson of the Congress party last month, alleged that there has not been one meeting to debate failure in the last six years and yet some did not want change. “We lose 2 Lok Sabha elections back to back both being the worst defeats of the Congress. It is followed by several state election losses. We surrender states in power back to the BJP. Not one meeting to debate failure in 6 yrs. And still some people don’t want change???,” Jha wrote on Twitter.