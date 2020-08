CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Sonia Gandhi's Role; Expelled Cong Leader Sanjay Jha Questions Resistance to Change Despite Losses

Read More

CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: The Congress Working Committee meeting today is set to be a crucial one with party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi reportedly all set to step down from the top post after some Congress leaders, including ex-ministers, wrote to her demanding "changes to the leadership". The letter by former ministers and some MPs was believed to have been written a few weeks ago and sets the stage for a stormy CWC meeting today where issues flagged by dissenters are expected to be discussed and debated. Several media outlets stated that Sonia Gandhi has sent a formal reply in which she has said that her stint as interim president for one year is complete and she would like to step down from the party president's post and that the party should choose a new president.However, when News18 contacted Congress to confirm the development, senior leader Randeep Surjewala denied that Sonia Gandhi had offered resign. Sanjay Nirupam, on the other hand, questioned why should Sonia even resign when Rahul Gandhi had already stepped down taking responsibility of 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle. He asked haven't other CWC leaders resigned. Should an answer be sought from them too, he asked. Different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding a collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm. The letter written by the 23 party members sought an “active” and “visible” leadership to stem the rot in the party which has been rocked by electoral defeats, desertions and crack within ranks.