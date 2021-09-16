Cyber Crimes in India Spiked Nearly Nine Times Since 2013, UP Topped Chart in 2020: Data

The incidents of cyber crimes in India have been increasing at a rapid pace and jumped by nearly nine times between 2013 and 2020, official data showed. As per the latest ‘Crime in India’ report, cyber crimes in India increased to 50,035 during 2020 from 5,693 cases reported in 2013. Further, as per the data analysed by CNN-News18, between 2018 and 2020, the cases have jumped by nearly 85 percent. In 2018, India recorded 27,248 cases related to cyber crime.

Also, the cases reported in 2020 were nearly 12 percent more than that recorded in 2019 — 44,735 cases.

Of the cyber crimes reported in 2020, over 60 percent (30,142 cases) were done with a motive of fraud, while nearly seven percent were related to sexual exploitation and about five percent related to extortion. While most of the states have reported a jump in cyber crimes in 2020, when compared to 2019, states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Sikkim have recorded a drop in the cases, the data showed. Also, among all the states and union territories, Sikkim is the only state that recorded zero cases of cyber crime last year.

UP tops list followed by Karnataka, Maharashtra

In 2020, Uttar Pradesh recorded the most cases of cyber crime — 11,097 — followed by Karnataka with 10,741 cases. Maharashtra (5,496 cases) and Telangana (5,024 cases) stood next, the data showed. The states that have recorded massive jump in the cases of cyber crimes between 2019 and 2020 were Arunachal Pradesh (from 7 to 30); Assam (2,231 to 3,530); Chhattisgarh (175 to 297); Goa (15 to 40); Gujarat (784 to 1,283); Manipur (4 to 79) and Telangana (2,691 to 5,024).

Also, states, including Bihar, have reported a huge rise in cyber crimes last year when compared to 2018. In Bihar and Telangana, cases of cyber crimes have increased by over four times, while in Uttar Pradesh, there has been an increase of over 75 percent since 2018. In Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, the cases have more than doubled since 2018, while that in Tamil Nadu and Manipur have increased by three times.

The total rate of cyber crime per one lakh population increased to 3.7 in 2020 from 3.3 a year ago. For union territories, this is 0.9, while for states it is 3.8. States that reported the highest rate of cyber crime in 2020 were Karnataka (16.2), Telangana (13.4), Assam (10.1), Uttar Pradesh (4.8), Meghalaya (4.4), Maharashtra (4.4) and Odisha (4.2).

