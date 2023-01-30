CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cyber Criminals Create Fake Instagram Account of Himachal Governor, Demand Money in His Name
1-MIN READ

Cyber Criminals Create Fake Instagram Account of Himachal Governor, Demand Money in His Name

PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 14:41 IST

Shimla, India

Himachal Pradesh Police have already asked the authorities concerned to deactivate the account after registering a formal complaint. (Representational Image)

Himachal Pradesh Police have already asked the authorities concerned to deactivate the account after registering a formal complaint. (Representational Image)

The miscreants were demanding money using a fake account created in his name and asked people to be aware and not entertain their demands

Suspected cyber criminals have allegedly created a fake Instagram account of Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and are demanding money in his name.

Arlekar said on Monday that some miscreants were demanding money using a fake account created in his name and asked people to be aware and not entertain their demands.

Himachal Pradesh Police have already asked the authorities concerned to deactivate the account after registering a formal complaint.

Last year, suspected cyber criminals had allegedly impersonated senior leaders and bureaucrats such as the chief minister and the chief secretary to extract money on the pretext of a medical emergency.

About 18,000 complaints of cyber crime have been received during the past five years in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 50 per cent pertain to financial frauds, police officials said. PTI BPL SZM

.

.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 30, 2023, 14:41 IST
last updated:January 30, 2023, 14:41 IST
