Cyber Expert Claims India's 2014 General Election Was 'Rigged'

An Indian cyber expert, seeking political asylum in the US, Monday claimed that the 2014 general election was "rigged" through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which, he says, can be hacked.Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Suja, said he fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.He claimed a telecom giant helped the BJP to get low frequency signals to hack the EVMs.Shuja said the BJP would have won Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections if his team hadn't intercepted the BJP attempts to hack the transmissions in these states.The outlandish and explosive claims, made in a cloak and dagger manner, could not be immediately confirmed. He claimed he was part of a team at the public sector Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), which designed and developed the EVMs. He was presented at a press conference organised by the Indian Journalists' Association (Europe).Although he appeared on screen through Skype, his face was masked.India's Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora earlier this month said that the EVMs were tamper-proof and an expert committee was looking after their functioning.There is absolutely nothing to doubt about the integrity of the system, Arora said, adding that the entire functioning of the EVMs is being looked after by a highly-qualified technical committee.Several political parties in the past have alleged that the EVMs are prone to tampering and demanded reintroduction of the ballot papers.Speaking at the event in London, Shuja claimed that he worked for the ECIL from 2009-2014.Shuja said that he was part of a team which designed the EVMs used in the 2014 elections. He said that he and his team were instructed by the ECIL to find out if EVMs could be hacked, and find out how to do this. "The 2014 general elections were rigged," he claimed.He also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Delhi election results were rigged during the elections.The cyber expert claimed that the EVMs were hacked by the BJP using a modulator which transmits military-grade frequency.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.