Cyber Fraud: Telangana Farmer’s Son Gambles Away Rs 92 Lakh Land Compensation in Online Game

A son of a Telangana farmer was cheated by cyber fraudsters in an online game, where he lost Rs 92 lakh, an amount received under land compensation by his father, in an online game.

Couple Srinivas Reddy and Vijayalakshmi belong to an agriculture-based family and reside in Seetharamapuram village of Shabad Mandal in Rangareddy district, Telangana. Their elder son Sripal has been pursuing BTech in Hyderabad and the younger one Harshavardhan Reddy is an undergraduate student at Nizam College in the same city.

Meanwhile, the State government has handed over their land to the TSIIC and compensated the land with an amount of Rs 1.05 crore at the rate of Rs 10.5 lakh per acre. Srinivas decided to purchase a half-acre of land at Mallapur in Shamshabad Mandal and gave some advance. He deposited the remaining amount of Rs 1 crore into his bank and his wife’s accounts.

In the meantime, Srinivas brought a smartphone to his younger son Harshvardhan Reddy to attend the online classes. Harshvardhan is addicted to online games and downloaded an online game named King 527 on his mobile phone and started playing it. Srinivas transferred the amount, which was supposed to be handed over to the landlord as part of the deal, to Harshvardhan’s account after his son assured him that he will hand over the amount without fail.

Harshvardhan Reddy played the online game by using the amount his father put in his account in instalments but lost the game and money. To recover the lost amount, he also made his mother transfer the entire amount from her account to his account and lost that amount also in the online game.

When the parents asked their youngest son about the amount, he revealed that he had lost an amount of Rs 92 lakh in instalments since September to the online game. The parents approached the Cyber Crime Police and complained. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

